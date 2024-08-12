Gautam Adani Hosts UK Envoy, Meets Chevening-Adani Scholarship Awardees

The Chevening-Adani Scholarship is a fully funded one-year Master's Degree in Artificial Intelligence.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, hosted British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron today and also met the awardees of the Chevening-Adani AI Scholarship who are "destined for UK's leading universities".

Mr Adani posted pictures on X and wrote, "Honoured to host British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, her sharp, insightful take on the ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating! It was equally inspiring to see her engage with our 2nd batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees destined for the UK's leading universities."

"The Adani Group is thrilled to support these brilliant minds as they help drive forward the AI ambitions for both India and the UK, " he added.

Lindy Cameron was appointed the new British High Commissioner to India earlier this year, replacing Alex Ellis.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit between Prime Minister Modi and then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021.

All About The Chevening-Adani Scholarship

The Chevening-Adani Scholarship is a fully funded one-year Master's Degree in Artificial Intelligence at any UK university. Through this course, the beneficiaries get to explore the diverse culture of the United Kingdom. It also provides exclusive networking opportunities to students who will be part of the community.

The Adani Group said the scholarship programme aims to be diverse and inclusive, i.e., at least 50% of scholarships will be reserved for women and other underrepresented groups.



