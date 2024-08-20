Study Abroad: Application Process Begins For Chevening Scholarships in UK

Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support to study for any eligible master's degree at a UK university. It is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, along with partner organizations; these scholarships are awarded to individuals with strong academic backgrounds.

The Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship that covers tuition or program fees, living expenses, and return flights to the UK. Students will also gain access to exclusive opportunities such as volunteering, networking events, workshops, talks, and internships.

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Application Deadline

Students can apply for the 2025-26 session until 5 November 2024 at 12 GMT. Results for successful applicants will be released in June 2025.

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Students must commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends

Students must have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours)

Students must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master's program

Candidates must apply to three different and eligible UK university courses

Candidates must not have previously studied in the UK with a UK government-funded scholarship

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Work Experience

Students are required to have work experience to qualify for the scholarship. This experience may include:

Full-time employment

Part-time employment

Voluntary work

Paid or unpaid internships

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, chevening.org

On the homepage, click "Apply"

Select your country and scholarship

Complete the online registration form on the next page

Pass the eligibility checker and submit your application

Save the application for future reference

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Required Documents

Students aspiring to apply for the scholarship must submit educational documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer by the deadline.