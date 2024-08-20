Advertisement

Study Abroad: Application Process Begins For Chevening Scholarships in UK

Students must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master's program.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Study Abroad: Application Process Begins For Chevening Scholarships in UK
Students must have at least two years of work experience.
Chevening Scholarships offer full financial support to study for any eligible master's degree at a UK university. It is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, along with partner organizations; these scholarships are awarded to individuals with strong academic backgrounds.

The Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship that covers tuition or program fees, living expenses, and return flights to the UK. Students will also gain access to exclusive opportunities such as volunteering, networking events, workshops, talks, and internships.

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Application Deadline

Students can apply for the 2025-26 session until 5 November 2024 at 12 GMT. Results for successful applicants will be released in June 2025.

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Eligibility Criteria

  • Students must commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends
  • Students must have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours)
  • Students must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master's program
  • Candidates must apply to three different and eligible UK university courses
  • Candidates must not have previously studied in the UK with a UK government-funded scholarship

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Work Experience

Students are required to have work experience to qualify for the scholarship. This experience may include:

  • Full-time employment
  • Part-time employment
  • Voluntary work
  • Paid or unpaid internships

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website, chevening.org
  • On the homepage, click "Apply"
  • Select your country and scholarship
  • Complete the online registration form on the next page
  • Pass the eligibility checker and submit your application
  • Save the application for future reference

Chevening Scholarships 2025: Required Documents

Students aspiring to apply for the scholarship must submit educational documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer by the deadline.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Study Aborad, Chevening Scholarships, Scholarship News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UGC NET June 2024 Retest Tomorrow, Check Key Guidelines
Study Abroad: Application Process Begins For Chevening Scholarships in UK
CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results To Be Released Soon, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;