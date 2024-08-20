Study Abroad: Application Process Begins For Chevening Scholarships in UK

The Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship that covers tuition or program fees, living expenses, and return flights to the UK. Students will also gain access to exclusive opportunities such as volunteering, networking events, workshops, talks, and internships.
Chevening Scholarships 2025: Application Deadline
Students can apply for the 2025-26 session until 5 November 2024 at 12 GMT. Results for successful applicants will be released in June 2025.
Chevening Scholarships 2025: Eligibility Criteria
- Students must commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends
- Students must have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours)
- Students must hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master's program
- Candidates must apply to three different and eligible UK university courses
- Candidates must not have previously studied in the UK with a UK government-funded scholarship
Chevening Scholarships 2025: Work Experience
Students are required to have work experience to qualify for the scholarship. This experience may include:
- Full-time employment
- Part-time employment
- Voluntary work
- Paid or unpaid internships
Chevening Scholarships 2025: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website, chevening.org
- On the homepage, click "Apply"
- Select your country and scholarship
- Complete the online registration form on the next page
- Pass the eligibility checker and submit your application
- Save the application for future reference
Chevening Scholarships 2025: Required Documents
Students aspiring to apply for the scholarship must submit educational documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer by the deadline.