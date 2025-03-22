Study In Switzerland: University Of Bern Offers Fully Funded Scholarships

Study Abroad: The University of Bern, Switzerland, is offering scholarships for the 2025 academic year, providing Indian students with an opportunity to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. These scholarships are available through university grants, government funding, and mobility programmes. While some are fully funded, covering all expenses, others provide partial financial support. The deadline for application submission is March 31.

Eligibility Criteria For Scholarship

Open to students from all countries.

Applicants must have a strong academic record.

A bachelor's degree is required for master's programmes, and a master's degree for doctoral programmes.

English or German language proficiency may be required through TOEFL, IELTS, or equivalent tests.

Additional eligibility criteria may vary depending on the specific scholarship programme.

Benefits of the Scholarship

Selected students will receive financial and academic support, including:

Full or partial tuition fee waivers.

Monthly stipends for living expenses.

Assistance with accommodation arrangements.

Health insurance coverage.

Financial support for travel expenses.

Research and study grants.

Access to university resources and networking opportunities.

About the University of Bern

The University of Bern is Switzerland's third-largest university and a renowned public research institution, established in 1834. It ranks 104th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 and 161st in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The university attracts talented students globally and promotes academic excellence and innovative research through funding from the government and external sources.

For detailed information and to apply, visit the University of Bern's official website.