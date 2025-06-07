10 US Universities That Offer Medical Education At Affordable Cost

Pursuing a medical degree in the United States is often perceived as an expensive affair, discouraging many international students. However, several US universities offer quality medical education at relatively lower costs, making them attractive options for students seeking global exposure without an excessive financial burden.

Among the most affordable is the University of New Mexico (UNM), a public research university in Albuquerque, established in 1889. UNM charges around Rs 17 lakh for a medical degree, making it one of the most budget-friendly options in the country.

Also offering competitive tuition is the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC) in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1970 as an osteopathic medical school, UNTHSC offers medical education for about Rs 17 lakh.

Another affordable institution is the Texas A&M University, a leading public research university founded in 1876 and located in College Station. Its medical program costs around Rs 18 lakh.

Students can also consider the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) in Lubbock, which offers a medical degree for approximately Rs 19 lakh annually. Similarly, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), located in Dallas and known as one of the top academic medical centers in the country, charges about Rs 19 lakh per year for medical studies.

The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler), established in 1971, is another viable option. As part of the University of Texas System, it offers medical education at an annual cost of around Rs 21 lakh.

For those willing to spend a little more, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston is a reputable choice. Founded in 1824, it is the state's only major medical teaching institution and charges approximately Rs 24 lakh for a medical degree.

Located in Greenville, North Carolina, the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University also offers medical education at about Rs 24 lakh per year. It welcomes both domestic and international students.

Another prominent option is the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (McGovern Medical School). Regarded as one of Texas' top medical institutions, it offers a medical degree for roughly Rs 24 lakh annually.

These universities present promising opportunities for Indian and other international students who are keen to pursue medicine in the US without incurring prohibitively high expenses. With fees significantly lower than many private institutions, they combine affordability with academic excellence.