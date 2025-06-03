Researchers Eyeing Options Beyond US Can Look To This Country

With former US President Donald Trump back in power, the American research community is facing renewed uncertainty. Visa cancellations, abrupt funding cuts, and restrictive policies are pushing scientists and researchers to seek opportunities elsewhere. Amid this exodus, Germany has stepped in as a welcoming alternative-especially through its Max Planck Society.

The Max Planck Society, one of the world's leading research networks, has seen a huge surge in applications from US-based researchers for its Spring 2025 intake. Notably, 81 women scientists from the US have applied this year, up from just 25 last year. The rise in applications from the US contrasts with stable numbers from other parts of the world, signalling a significant shift in researcher sentiment.

Max Planck Society President Patrick Cramer revealed that nearly half of these new applicants are affiliated with leading US institutions such as Harvard University, Stanford University, MIT, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the University of California system. Funded by the German government, the society comprises 84 research institutes and operates on an annual budget of 2 billion euros. It currently hosts 39 Nobel laureates, and 20 new researcher positions are now open.

The exodus of researchers is largely linked to the Trump administration's crackdown on international scholars. A controversial directive sought to ban institutions like Harvard from admitting foreign students. Although a federal court has temporarily blocked this move, the uncertainty has already triggered panic in academic circles.

The broader global education and research community has taken notice. High-profile scholars such as Yale historian Timothy Snyder have resigned in protest and relocated to institutions abroad. Anticipating this wave of displaced researchers, Germany has launched a national initiative called "1000 Brains" to expand its research infrastructure and absorb global talent.