PM Modi Most Popular Democratic Leader With 75% Approval Rating: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world's most popular democratic leader with a 75% approval rating, according to a recent global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.



The survey, which reflects public sentiment collected between July 4 and 10, 2025, shows PM Modi well ahead of his global counterparts. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung followed with a 59% approval rating. Argentine President Javier Milei secured the third spot with 57%.



The survey uses a rolling seven-day average to assess opinions among adult populations in each country. It is part of Morning Consult's ongoing Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, which regularly measures the popularity of various democratic leaders.



According to the report, only 18% of respondents disapproved of PM Modi's leadership, while 7% remained undecided or gave no opinion. PM Modi, who secured a third consecutive term in May 2024, continues to enjoy a dominant position in global rankings, reflecting both his domestic popularity and growing international recognition.



US President Donald Trump, who returned to office last year, was ranked eighth, with only 44% expressing approval. As per reports, recent policy decisions, including controversial trade and domestic initiatives, may have affected his standing.



Here's a look at the top 10 names from the survey:



Narendra Modi (India): 75% approval, 7% no opinion, 18% disapproval

Lee Jae-myung (South Korea): 59% approval, 13% no opinion, 29% disapproval

Javier Milei (Argentina): 57% approval, 6% no opinion, 37% disapproval

Mark Carney (Canada): 56% approval, 13% no opinion, 31% disapproval

Anthony Albanese (Australia): 54% approval, 11% no opinion, 35% disapproval

Claudia Sheinbaum (Mexico): 53% approval, 7% no opinion, 40% disapproval

Karin Keller-Sutter (Switzerland): 48% approval, 24% no opinion, 28% disapproval

Donald Trump (United States): 44% approval, 6% no opinion, 50% disapproval

Donald Tusk (Poland): 41% approval, 11% no opinion, 49% disapproval

Giorgia Meloni (Italy): 40% approval, 6% no opinion, 54% disapproval



This recognition for PM Modi also coincides with another milestone in his political journey. As of July 26, 2025, he has completed 4,079 days in office, surpassing Indira Gandhi to become India's second-longest serving Prime Minister in an uninterrupted term. PM Modi is behind only the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.



He is also the first and only non-Congress leader to have completed two full terms and been re-elected twice with a majority. This makes him the only non-Congress Prime Minister to independently secure a majority in the Lok Sabha.