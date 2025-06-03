What Can International Students Do To Adapt To Pause On Student Visas

We're seeing a sharper focus on strategic planning: choosing intakes with better visa processing timelines, diversifying destination options, and pre-aligning career goals with immigration frameworks. It's no longer just about studying abroad; it's about where you'll grow professionally and personally over the next 10 years. NDTV's Ambika Singh speaks to Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage Edu, about recent changes in the F-1 visa application process, new restrictions, and the latest trends in US university admissions for international students, including trends in STEM courses.

Have there been recent changes in the F-1 visa application process or approval rates for Indian students?

There's been increased scrutiny, but not systemic denial. Approval rates have dipped slightly, especially in Tier 2/3 cities. Students who articulate their intent well and show career alignment are still seeing success. It's a signal for deeper prep, not deterrence.

Are there new restrictions or regulations affecting post-graduation work opportunities under OPT and H-1B pathways?

There's more noise than change. The core OPT framework remains intact, but the ecosystem around it is being recalibrated. Expect tighter compliance, not closures. H-1B is seeing reform debates too, but Indian talent continues to drive value, and policy will eventually reflect that.

How are US universities adapting to visa policy changes to support international students?

Universities are stepping up with faster I-20 issuance, more transparent communication, and expanded career services. International students are critical to their sustainability now, especially amidst budget cuts. Expect more targeted outreach and support systems going forward.

How do F-1 visa changes compare to other visa regulations?

The US still offers a powerful mix of academic excellence and work pathways, but countries like Germany, Ireland, and the UAE are gaining edge with friendlier, more predictable policies. Students are actively taking immigration frameworks into consideration while planning for the long-term.

What are the latest trends in US university admissions for international students?

Data science, AI, engineering management, and public health programs are seeing a marked rise in interest, driven by their alignment with global workforce trends. These fields offer students the opportunity to tackle real-world challenges, with relevance and impact playing as critical a role as employability in shaping their appeal.

How competitive is the application process compared to previous years?

The bar is higher but so is the access to information. Students today are more prepared, more strategic, and better guided. What we're witnessing is not competition fatigue, but clarity in ambition.

What financial aid or scholarship opportunities are available for Indian applicants in 2025?

Universities are increasing aid for qualified international students to keep their cohorts diverse. From STEM-focused merit scholarships to fully funded PhD offers, the window is widening. Students must take initiative early, plan ahead, and craft applications that speak directly to each opportunity.

Are there alternative pathways to studying in the US, such as community colleges or transfer programmes?

Absolutely. Community colleges and 2+2 pathways are gaining real traction, especially for those seeking affordability without compromising on eventual university brand.

Are STEM courses still the most preferred for Indian students, or are new trends emerging?

STEM dominates, but new verticals like AI ethics, climate tech, digital health, and design-led entrepreneurship are rising. Students are not falling for what's hot, they're carefully choosing what aligns best with their future.

How does Leverage Edu assist applicants in navigating these challenges and optimizing admission chances?

At Leverage Edu, we operate as a full-stack lifecycle partner: from discovery to visa, accommodation to careers. Our AI tools and mentorship network empower students to make data-backed, purpose-driven decisions. In a complex global environment, clarity is the real currency and we help unlock that.