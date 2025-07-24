Want To Study Abroad? Know Some Tuition-Free Medicine Courses In Germany

Study In Germany: Germany is renowned for offering tuition-free education to both domestic and international students. Several German universities offer Master of Science (MSc) programmes - many of which are entirely taught in English - for both winter and summer intakes, typically starting in September and April, respectively.

Here is a list of top German universities offering tuition-free Master's programmes in medical and biomedical fields:

1. Otto von Guericke University, Magdeburg

Otto von Guericke University offers MSc in Biochemical Engineering with no tuition fees. The four-semester program is taught entirely in English, so no prior knowledge of German is required. The course focuses on developing scientific and analytical skills to explore complex biomedical and technical relationships using foundational scientific principles.

2. RWTH Aachen University, Aachen

RWTH Aachen provides MSc in Biomedical Engineering, which is completely taught in English, including the internship and master's thesis. This four-semester programme is open to both domestic and international students. Applications for winter 2025 programme are open until October.

3. Hamburg University of Applied Sciences

This university offers MSc in Biomedical Engineering, conducted over three semesters and fully taught in English. Applications for the summer intake (April 2026) can be submitted between December 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026 through the official DAAD website.

4. Technische Hochschule Lubeck

TH Lubeck offers a four-semester MSc in Biomedical Engineering to students from all educational backgrounds. The programme is primarily in English, with optional elective courses available in German. It's ideal for students aiming for careers in research, academia or industry. While winter applications for non-EU students have closed, updates on next year's summer intake will be available on the university's website soon.

5. Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, Rheinbach

This university offers a four-semester MSc in Biomedical Sciences, balancing both theoretical learning and practical experience to prepare students for successful careers in medicine-related fields.

These programs are supported by the DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst), or the German Academic Exchange Service, which funds international students, researchers, and academics to study and conduct research in Germany.