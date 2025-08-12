Planning To Study Abroad? Explore Scholarships For 2025-26 From US, UK, Germany

Students and researchers aiming to pursue higher education abroad can explore several prestigious international scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year. These programmes cover undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels, offering full or partial funding, and are financed by some of the world's leading universities and institutions, including Oxford, Stanford, and ETH Zurich.

Application deadlines begin on August 31, 2025, and vary by programme.

List of Scholarships and Deadlines

DAAD EPOS MIDE - Master of International and Development Economics (MIDE)

Deadline: August 31, 2025

Designed for candidates from developing and newly industrialised countries, this programme supports the training of specialists who can contribute to sustainable development.

Fulbright Scholarship - Master's & PhD

Deadline: September 15, 2025

Offered in over 160 countries, this programme enables graduate students, professionals, and artists to study or conduct research in the United States. Around 4,000 students are awarded scholarships annually.

Commonwealth PhD Scholarships

Deadline: October 5, 2025

Available to researchers from least developed countries and vulnerable states within the Commonwealth, these scholarships fund full-time doctoral study at UK universities.

Oxford University Scholarships - UG, Master's, PhD



Deadline: October 16, 2025

Oxford offers a range of merit-based scholarships that may cover tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs.

Stanford University Scholarships - Bachelor's, Master's, PhD

Deadline: November 1, 2025

Stanford Graduate School of Education provides admitted PhD students with a five-year funding package, including tuition aid, stipends, and assistantship salaries.

Further details, including application procedures and eligibility criteria, can be accessed through official university websites and scholarship portals.