Government Of Brazil Announces Scholarships For Graduate Students Enrolling In 2026

The programme offers scholarships for in-person graduate courses at Brazilian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including full master's, full doctorate, and sandwich doctorate programs.

Study Abroad: Interested students can apply for education in Brazil until December 30, 2025.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Brazil, has announced the PEC-PG (Student Exchange Programme for Graduate Students) scholarships for foreign students seeking admission in 2026.

The programme offers scholarships for in-person graduate courses at Brazilian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including full master's, full doctorate, and sandwich doctorate programs. Currently, applications are open for sandwich doctoral programmes.

Key dates for applicants:

  • Registration: October 1 to December 30, 2025 (till 5:00 PM Brasilia time / 1:30 PM IST)
  • Final results: April 30, 2026
  • Commencement of classes: August 2026

Interested candidates can apply through the CAPES electronic system at inscricao.capes.gov.br. Queries regarding the program can be sent to inscricao.pecpg@capes.gov.br.

"The Ministry of Education, Government of India, is not involved in the nomination or selection of candidates. This notice is issued solely to disseminate information, with the final selection made by the Government of Brazil," the public notice reads.

