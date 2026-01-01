How Indians Can Become Nurses In New Zealand: Eligibility, Process Explained

Studying nursing abroad continues to draw strong interest among Indian students, especially at a time when healthcare professionals are in high demand worldwide. Every year, thousands of Indian students move overseas to pursue careers as doctors and nurses. Among the popular destinations, New Zealand has emerged as one of the most sought-after choices for nursing aspirants, offering quality education, strong job prospects, and a clear pathway to permanent residency.

New Zealand's healthcare sector has seen one of its highest demands for professionals in 2025, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Nursing roles are part of the country's Green List, making them eligible for fast-track residency options.

Students who complete nursing education and secure jobs in New Zealand have a strong chance of obtaining permanent residency.

This has raised an important question among Indian students: how can they become nurses in New Zealand, and which course is required?

Which course is required to become a nurse in New Zealand?

To work as a registered nurse in New Zealand, students must complete a Bachelor of Nursing (BN) degree. The course usually takes three years to complete and is offered by several recognised universities and institutes across the country.

After completing the course, international students are eligible for a post-study work visa of up to three years, allowing them to stay and work in New Zealand.

Students who already hold relevant qualifications can also opt for a Master of Nursing, depending on eligibility and career goals.

Eligibility criteria for admission

Indian students planning to pursue nursing in New Zealand must meet the following requirements:

Completion of Class 12 in the science stream

A minimum of 70-75% marks, depending on the university

Mandatory subjects include Biology, Chemistry and Physics

Proof of English language proficiency, usually through IELTS with an overall score of at least 6.5

A minimum age of 18 years at the time of course commencement

Step-by-step process to become a nurse in New Zealand

Once eligibility conditions are met, students need to apply for admission to a university offering the Bachelor of Nursing programme. After receiving an offer letter, they can apply for a New Zealand student visa. Upon visa approval, students can travel to New Zealand and begin their studies.

The nursing programme includes extensive practical training. During the three-year course, students are required to complete around 1,100 hours of clinical experience, gained through hands-on training in hospitals and healthcare settings.

In the final semester, the university nominates students to the Nursing Council of New Zealand. Candidates then appear for the State Final Examination, which assesses whether they meet professional and safety standards. In some cases, students may also need to obtain an Annual Practising Certificate.

After completing these steps, candidates can start working as registered nurses in New Zealand. With nursing listed under the Green List, qualified professionals also become eligible for residency pathways, making New Zealand an attractive long-term destination for Indian nursing students.