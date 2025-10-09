UK University Offers Up To 50% Tuition Fee Scholarships For Indian Students

The Nottingham Trent University (NTU), one of the UK's top-ranked universities, has announced a range of merit-based scholarships for Indian students applying for postgraduate programmes beginning in January 2026. The scholarships offer tuition fee discounts of up to 50 per cent, reaffirming the university's commitment to making quality education accessible to international students.

Among the awards available are the India Prestigious University Award worth up to 4,000 pounds, the NTU International Merit Scholarship offering 3,000 pounds, and the NTU International Scholarship valued at 2,000 pounds. Last year, the university awarded over 1,300 scholarships to students from more than 80 countries.

NTU has consistently been recognised for its strong focus on employability, ranking first in the UK for student employability (Uni Compare, 2025). The university collaborates with over 2,000 companies across the UK and globally to provide students with professional placements and paid internships. Every undergraduate course includes at least 240 hours of integrated work experience, enabling students to develop practical skills alongside academic learning.

Further strengthening its commitment to career success, NTU's Employability Promise ensures paid placements for graduates who are not employed or pursuing further studies within 12 months of completing their degree.



"We are excited to offer these scholarships to Indian students as part of our commitment to making world-class education more accessible. NTU's focus on employability, combined with financial support, ensures our students gain academic excellence and career-ready skills, setting them up for success after graduation," said Anna Audhali, Senior Regional Manager, Nottingham Trent University.

Indian students can choose from a diverse range of postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as Business, Technology, Art and Design, Architecture, and Social Sciences. NTU also offers opportunities for professional placements and collaborative projects with global partner institutions.

Students can seek guidance from NTU-approved education counsellors for assistance with their scholarship applications. The deadline to apply for January 2026 scholarships is Wednesday, November 12, at 16:00 GMT, and applicants must have received an offer to study before applying.

About Nottingham Trent University

Nottingham Trent University is consistently ranked among the UK's top-performing modern universities and has been named University of the Year five times in six years by major publications including Times Higher Education, The Guardian, and The Times and Sunday Times.