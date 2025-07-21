Study Abroad: Canada Or UK? Top Universities, Fees And Other Details As Per QS Rankings

Study Abroad: Canada Or UK?: Canada and the United Kingdom are among the most sought after destinations for international students because these countries not only offer a multi-cultural environment, but also provide quality education through its world-class universities.

But before choosing a country for higher education, it is necessary for students to carry out thorough research about universities and their fee structures.

Here is a comparison of the top universities in Canada and UK:

1. Imperial College, London vs McGill University, Canada

Imperial College is the top university in the UK and the second best in the world as per QS World University Rankings 2026. The university has a Employer Reputation (ER) score of 100. ER evaluates how highly employer's worldwide regard a university's graduates. A total of 225 courses are offered by the institution.

McGill University, Canada is the best in the country and is ranked 27th among the top universities of the world providing courses in Bachelor's (249), Master's (167 programs), 3 MBA courses and 79 PhD programs. The university has a ER of 93.5.

McGill university currently has 10,194 international students studying while Imperial College has 9,230 international students.

Comparing the top universities of their respective country, UK and Canada, UK's Imperial College has a higher Employer and world-wide reputation.

The tuition-fees starts from Rs.22,04,763 for the McGill University, while for Imperial College the tuition-fees starts at Rs.40,70,283.

2. University of Oxford, London vs University of Toronto, Canada

University of Oxford is the second best in the UK and ranked fourth among the top universities of the world with a ER of 100. University of Toronto, Canada is the second best in Canada with a global ranking of 29 and an ER of 99.1.

Oxford currently has 9,087 international students enrolled while Toronto has a total of 31,911 international students studying. Toronto does not offer PhD programs while Oxford offers 80 programs in several fields.

3. University College London (UCL) vs University of British Columbia, Canada

UCL, London is the fourth best university in the country and ninth best in the world. The university's tuition-fees starts at Rs.27,91,051 and has a ER of 99.4.

University of British Columbia, Canada provides a total of 496 Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs. It is ranked the 40th best university in the world with an ER of

British Columbia currently has 16,228 international students enrolled while UCL has 26,184 international students.

4. University de Montreal, Canada vs University of Cambridge, UK

Montreal University charges a tuition-fees of Rs.4,00,196 to international students and is ranked 168th among the top universities of the world. The university has 8,885 international students currently enrolled and has a low ER of 44.

University of Cambridge, London has a Employer Reputation score of 100 and provides 300 Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs. The university currently has 7,973 international students enrolled.