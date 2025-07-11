Visa, Life, Health: British Council To Prepare Indian Students For UK Studies

Indian students who have secured admission to UK universities are invited to attend the British Council's Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on July 29, from 3 PM to 5 PM. The online session aims to prepare students for their academic journey in the United Kingdom.

During the session, students will receive essential guidance on everything from obtaining a student visa to settling into university life in the UK.

Key Participants

Representatives from UK institutions, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), and the British Universities' International Liaison Association (BUILA) will be present to answer queries and offer expert advice.

Topics To Be Covered

Preparing for Your UK Journey

Students will receive practical tips on packing, managing finances, organising travel, and adapting to life in the UK.

Health and Wellbeing Support

Guidance will be provided on accessing medical insurance, mental health resources, and the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

Visa Process Explained

UKVI officials will walk students through the student visa process, followed by a dedicated Q&A session.

Student and Alumni Experiences

Participants will also hear directly from current students and recent alumni about their academic and cultural experiences in the UK.

How to attend

Interested students can register via the British Council's official Pre-Departure Briefing webpage. Upon registration, they will receive detailed joining instructions and a participation link.