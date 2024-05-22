Government Of Romania To Offer Scholarships To Indian Students, Check Details To Apply

The Ministry of Education has issued a notification about scholarships being offered to Indian students by the Government of Romania. Under the aegis of the Cultural Exchange Programme, the Government of Romania is awarding scholarships to Indian students for the academic year 2024-25.

The scholarships are offered by the Romanian Ministry of Education under the framework of the bilateral cooperation. They are not for full bachelor, master or doctoral studies. These scholarship months are rather an exchange of experience in studying a particular specialisation.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application forms by May 26, 2024. The complete details are available on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

An official notification by the Ministry of Education reads, "The number of scholarships is not 20. The scholarships are for a total of 20 months (with period from 3 up to maximum 10 months). For example. if 6 students apply each for 3 months, all of them can be admitted. If the applications received are more than the number of scholarship months, the Ministry of Education of Government of Romania will evaluate them and make the choice."

Eligibility criteria



Candidates who do not hold Romanian citizenship or the citizenship of a European Union/Swiss Confederation/European Economic Area member state are eligible for the grant. The applicant must not be benefitting from a scholarship granted by Romania for the same study level. They must have good results namely an average of 7 registered in their previous education degree.

There is no age-limit requirement for the short-term courses. Candidates will be nominated based on NIRF ranking of the institute they are studying in and marks obtained in last semester.

The minimum educational qualification required for the scholarship is documents specifying which studies the candidates are currently pursuing and previously obtained diplomas.

For more details, candidates may visit studyinromania.gov.ro for finding information about the Romanian universities, domains, specialisation programmes.