Government Of Romania To Offer Scholarships To Indian Students, Check Details

The Ministry of Education has issued a notification about scholarships being offered to Indian students by the Government of Romania. Under the aegis of the Cultural Exchange Programme, the Government of Romania is awarding scholarships to 20 Indian students for the period 2022-27.

The scholarships will be awarded to students for Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral courses in various university studies or research stages except medical studies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application forms by May 26, 2024. The complete details are available on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

Grants awarded

The scholarship grants for Bachelor's and Master will be offered for accredited education programmes in Romanian language. The grants for Doctoral studies can also be offered for accredited education programms in English or French.

The grant will cover the tuition and enrolment fees, accommodation in student dormitories within the limit of the allocated subsidy, monthly scholarship allowance, medical assistance in case of medical surgical emergencies and potentially endemic disease. The candidates will also benefit from reduced fares for rail and local public transportation, as applied for Romanian students.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who do not hold Romanian citizenship or the citizenship of a European Union/Swiss Confederation/European Economic Area member state are eligible for the grant. The applicant must not be benefitting from a scholarship granted by Romania for the same study level. They must have good results namely an average of 7 registered in their previous education degree

.

Candidates must not be above 35 years old - for Bachelor and Master Studies, and above 45 years old for PhD studies or for post-university studies.