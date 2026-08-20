"Got Rs 25 Lakh": When <i>Awarapan 2</i> Star Emraan Hashmi Revealed He Took A Film To Buy His Dream Car

Emraan Hashmi is the man of the moment. His latest release, Awarapan 2, a sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan, is roaring at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first week in theatres.

Emraan once spoke about his first 'big' pay cheque and revealed that he signed a film so he could buy his dream car at the time and impress his then girlfriend, now wife, Parveen.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Emraan said, "I got 25 lakh, and that was my fourth film. I did that film because I wanted to buy my Honda Accord. I bought it, and then banged the car the first time I sat in it. I went to pick up my then girlfriend, now wife."

He jokingly added, "I believe the first time you scratch a car, then you start enjoying it."

Talking about Emraan's latest release, Awarapan 2, the film's net collection stood at Rs 107.50 crore after six days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

A few days ago, Parveen wrote a heartfelt note for Emraan. She began her post by writing, "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday. Inshallah."

She also spoke about his unwavering dedication to his craft and wrote, "I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now, even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in, people around me keep asking, 'How is he still so grounded and so calm?' This is what makes him different!"

"And maybe that's why this line, 'Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf', resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans. I've seen what goes on behind the scenes every single day... studying his scripts, learning his dialogues (some of them in Telugu!), practising scenes behind closed doors, eating right, exercising, and taking care of himself. These are just some of the things he did every single day, religiously. Nothing would break his routine, not even holidays. We all know this very well," added Parveen, who got married to Emraan in 2006.

"And today, looking at all the love and the response he's getting, I couldn't be more grateful and thankful for this day. He truly deserves it! And this is coming from someone who has probably been his biggest critic. Today, I'm just incredibly proud. What a beautiful moment this is! So never give up on your dreams, guys. Stay focused, stay disciplined, keep looking at the bigger picture and enjoy the journey," she concluded.

Awarapan 2 was released in theatres on August 14.



Also Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Roars At Rs 108 Crore In India