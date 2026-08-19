Yami Gautam To Star In Fantasy Family Entertainer <i>Nayyi Navelli</i>, To Release This Dussehra

Yami Gautam is set to headline the upcoming Indian fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the motion poster on social media, offering the first glimpse of Yami's character.

In the poster, the actor is seen dressed as a bride while seemingly playfully choking a demon-like figure with a piece of cloth. A giant wheel spins in the backdrop, while several mysterious, demonic-looking figures add to the fantastical setting.

Announcing the film, the makers wrote, "Nayyi Navelli Daayan. This Dussehra, get ready for India's very own fantasy family-entertainer!"

According to Variety, Nayyi Navelli revolves around a newly married woman whose arrival unexpectedly brings peace and harmony to a troubled household in Meerut. However, the situation takes an unusual turn when her brother-in-law begins to suspect that his seemingly perfect sister-in-law is actually a "daayan", or witch.

The premise also sets the stage for Yami to take on a character that appears to be quite different from her recent roles.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma credited as writers. Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing the film under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Music for the project has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Yami, meanwhile, was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.