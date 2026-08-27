Bihar Launches 'Vidya Saathi': 24-Hour Online Teachers, Courses, Assistance

Bihar Vidya Saathi App: The Bihar government has launched a 24-hour one-on-one interactive learning platform, 'Bihar Vidya Saathi', for students of Classes 9 to 12, offering live access to teachers and digital study materials. As per the official announcement, around 75,000 teachers will provide one-on-one academic support round the clock, allowing students to choose teachers according to their requirements.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday launched the platform for 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools across the state through video conferencing. According to a press release, the chief minister said that this is a significant initiative towards providing quality education and proper guidance to children.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, "students will also have access to AI-powered tools for conceptual learning, unlimited study and practice, and digital material for Bihar Board, JEE and NEET preparations."

The chief minister said that the initiative will help students resolve academic queries anytime and from anywhere. He urged students to make full use of the platform to strengthen their knowledge and skills.

In a social media post today on X, the Bihar Education Department announced:

"700 Saraswati Vidya Niketans, 3 lakh students and 75,000 teachers - a new initiative for better education with technology."

The Information and Public Relations Department, Bihar, shared a video clip of Samrat Choudhary through its official X handle, where the chief minister announced that "the primary purpose of the "Bihar Vidya Sathi" app is to provide students studying in model schools with the facility of online learning 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to their school studies. Through this, students can easily prepare for competitive exams including medical and engineering."

"Arrangements for all subjects for Classes 9th and 10th and for Science for Classes 11th and 12th have been made through this app. We will make efforts to gradually expand this further," Choudhary said during the press conference.