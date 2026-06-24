Bihar School Timing Revised: Classes To Begin At 6:30 AM Till June 30, Check New Schedule

Bihar School Timing Revised: The Bihar Education Department has revised school timings for primary, middle and higher secondary schools across the state in view of the prevailing heat conditions. According to the latest office order issued by the Secondary Education Directorate, all government schools in Bihar will continue to operate under the revised schedule till June 30, 2026.

As per the notification, classes will begin at 6:30 AM and conclude by 12:30 PM. The department has instructed all schools to strictly follow the new timings to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the summer season.

Bihar School Timing 2026: Revised Schedule

According to the official order, schools will function from 6:30 AM to 12:30 PM till June 30, 2026.

School entry time: 6:30 AM

6:30 AM Prayer and assembly: 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM

6:30 AM to 7:00 AM Academic classes to continue throughout the morning session

Mid-day meal in primary and middle schools: 9:00 AM to 9:40 AM

9:00 AM to 9:40 AM Last class/session to conclude by 12:20 PM

Review of classroom activities and planning for the next day: 12:20 PM to 12:30 PM

Why Has Bihar Changed School Timings?

The Bihar Education Department stated that the decision was taken due to the intense summer heat and rising temperatures being experienced across the state.

Students are facing extreme heat conditions during regular school hours.

The revised timing aims to safeguard children's health and well-being.

Schools will now operate in the morning hours.

The order will remain in effect till June 30, 2026.

The department has instructed all schools to strictly follow the revised schedule.

The department has directed all schools to implement the revised timings without any deviation.