Vizag Airport Ends Scheduled Flights As Bhogapuram Airport Takes Over

Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday concluded its scheduled commercial flight operations, bringing to a close a significant chapter in the region's civil aviation history as services shift to the newly commissioned Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram from today.

The shift follows a July 28 notificationn by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

According to the notification, commercial operations at the Civil Enclave at Visakhapatnam Airport, located at INS Dega, will cease once Bhogapuram airport becomes operational. The airport code "VTZ" will also be transferred to Bhogapuram, it said.

The final commercial flight from Visakhapatnam was IndiGo flight 6E 2018 to Delhi, which departed at 10.45 pm on Sunday, formally marking the end of commercial aviation services at the airport.

Authorities however, clarified that the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave will not become completely inactive. Non-scheduled commercial operations to continue at the facility, they said.

For decades, Visakhapatnam airport served as a key aviation gateway for the city and the wider Andhra Pradesh region connecting it to major domestic destinations and supporting tourism, trade and economic activity.

Over the years, the airport underwent multiple upgrades, including expansion of terminal and aircraft parking facilities, improvements in security and passenger-processing infrastructure, the introduction of DigiYatra services, accessibility initiatives and sustainability measures.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) acknowledged the contributions of airlines, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ground-handling agencies, regulatory authorities, concessionaires and other stakeholders in ensuring the airport's safe and efficient operations.

It also expressed appreciation for the Indian Navy for its continued support in facilitating civil aviation operations at INS Dega.

AAI said coordination among stakeholders would continue to be important as non-scheduled operations remain at Visakhapatnam and commercial aviation activity shifts to Bhogapuram.

The transition marks a new phase for air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh, with the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport expected to emerge as the region's new hub for scheduled commercial flight operations.