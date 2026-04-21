Bihar Schools, Anganwadis To Reschedule Classes Till Class 5 Amid Heatwave

Amid rising temperatures and humid conditions across Bihar, the District Magistrate of Patna, Tyagarajan SM, has issued an order directing all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, to reschedule academic timings for young students.​

Citing concerns over children's health and safety, the District Magistrate stated that the prevailing heat conditions pose a serious risk to life.​

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, he ordered that no academic activities for students up to Class V, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, be conducted after 12:30 PM.​

School authorities have been directed to immediately adjust their schedules in accordance with the order.​

The directive will come into effect from April 21, 2026, and remain in force until April 25, 2026, across the district.​

Students above class 6 will stay at the school as per the schedule.​

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre in Patna has issued a heatwave warning for large parts of the state.​

According to officials, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across Northwest, Central, and East Bihar in the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise further between April 22 and 24.​

Districts likely to be severely affected include West and East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran in northwestern Bihar; Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, and Samastipur in north-central Bihar; and Patna, Arwal, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada, and Gaya in southern Bihar.​

Temperatures are expected to range from 40°C to 42°C, while high humidity could significantly increase the “feels-like” temperature, intensifying discomfort.​

In view of the worsening heatwave, residents have been advised to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours.​

The weather department has also urged people to stay hydrated, wear light, breathable clothing, and take special precautions for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.​

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)