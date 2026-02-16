Children Back At Odisha Anganwadi After BJP MP Eats Meal By Dalit Cook

MP and BJP national vice president Baijayant 'Jay' Panda on Sunday visited an Anganwadi centre in a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district and ate a meal prepared by a Dalit cook after villagers allegedly boycotted the centre following the cook's appointment. A day later, upper-caste children returned to the facility and consumed food cooked by the Dalit woman.

The Anganwadi centre had remained shut since November 21 last year, after Sharmistha Sethy, a Dalit woman, was appointed as a cook and helper. Several upper-caste families refused to send their children to the facility or even accept nutritious food items supplied by the government for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

"Focused on strengthening grassroots welfare delivery, visited the Anganwadi Centre in Nuagaon, Rajnagar. Reviewed the facilities & spent time interacting with the dedicated staff, shared a meal with local leaders and community members, and gained valuable firsthand insights into their tireless efforts and the heart of community participation. Proud to support our Anganwadi workers in ensuring every child gets the best start," said Panda after he visited and had a meal at the Anganwadi centre on Sunday.

"Delighted at children having a nutritious meal today at the Nuagaon Anganwadi, which I had reviewed yesterday and had a wonderful lunch along with local leaders and villagers. It was heartening to see the community coming together to ensure great beginnings for their children," Panda wrote on an X post on Monday.

Of the 20 children on the rolls, 16 came to the Anganwadi centre on Monday and accepted the food cooked by Sethy. The four remaining students cited illness.

"I served ragi ladoos to the children. Later, I cooked rice and 'dalma' (a vegetable curry) and served the children. Seeing them eat the meals made me overjoyed. They also played with toys, bringing back life to the centre, which was left deserted for around three months," Sethy said, adding, "I hope caste discrimination will not lurk its ugly head in the village anymore."

"The centre functioned sans the children for almost three months due to some villagers' disagreement over the appointment of Sharmistha Sethy as the Anganwadi centre helper. Now, the vibrancy is back," said Kendrapara Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Dipali Mishra, who was present at the Anganwadi centre to welcome the children.