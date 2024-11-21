Bihar Revises Government School Timings Amid Cold Wave

Bihar Revised School Timings: In view of the cold wave conditions, the Bihar Education Department changed the operational hours of government schools. Additional chief secretary S Siddharth issued a directive on Thursday specifying that schools will now function from 9.30am to 4pm, effective immediately.

Previously, government schools operated between 8.50am and 4.30pm. Under the revised schedule, classes will begin with the first bell at 10am and conclude with the eighth bell at 4pm. The school day will include eight periods, with a lunch break scheduled from 12pm to 12.40pm.

The directive also emphasised that ongoing board examinations must not disrupt regular classes. In such cases, alternative arrangements should be made to ensure continuity of instruction in other classrooms.

The decision aims to ensure the well-being of students and staff as temperatures continue to drop across the state.