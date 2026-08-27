<i>Toxic</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Film Hits Century In India, Falls Short Of <i>KGF 2</i> Opening

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic released in theatres yesterday amid mixed reviews. The film minted a net of Rs 101.10 crore across 24,579 shows in India. However, Yash had already set the bar high with his previous blockbuster; Toxic couldn't match the opening-day collection of KGF 2, which minted Rs 116 crore in India.

Breaking down the numbers

On Day 1, Toxic collected a net of ₹101.10 crore across 24,579 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹120.75 crore and total India net collections to ₹101.10 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film has grossed ₹20.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 140.75 crore.

The Hindi belt contributed a whopping Rs 55 crore to the total.

Kannada contributed Rs 23.30 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.30 crore, Tamil Rs 5.50 crore, and Telugu Rs 16 crore to the opening-day net collection.

KGF Franchise And Its Jaw‑Dropping Numbers

When KGF released in 2018, Yash was not very popular outside the Kannada belt. By the time KGF 2 arrived, the first film had achieved cult status with its theatrical and OTT run.

KGF minted Rs 21.80 crore across Kannada and all languages on its opening day.

After nine weeks, the net collection of the film in India stood at Rs 228 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. KGF was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 core.

KGF Chapter 2 minted whopping worldwide collections of ₹1,215.00 crore (India gross: ₹1,000.85 crore; overseas: ₹214.15 crore) in 2022. The net collection of the film in India stood at Rs 434.70 crore. The budget of KGF 2 was Rs 100 crore.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Also Read | Will Yash's Rs 500-Crore Toxic Be Bigger Hit Than KGF 2 That Made Him Pan-India Star?