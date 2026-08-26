Why Bengaluru's Victory Cinema Won't Release Yash's <i>Toxic</i>

Yash-starrer Toxic was released in theatres on August 26. However, it was not released at Bengaluru's Victory Cinema. The theatre later took to social media and shared a post stating that it would not screen the film.

They began the post by writing, "TOXIC will not be playing at Victory Cinema. We made every offer we knew how to make, including the last one, where we offered to play TOXIC on ZERO terms."

Addressing moviegoers, they wrote, "You were, in a way, sitting at the table through all of it because we kept nothing from you. Every step of these talks reached you here, openly, as it happened. So you already know why TOXIC is not playing at Victory. And you know this much beyond any doubt: it is not because Victory was unwilling."

"What we cannot stop speaking of is you. For weeks, you called. You wrote. You crashed our website, twice, asking for one film in one theatre. Long after it was near-certain that the answer would be no, you stayed and kept asking. We have run this theatre for five years, and we will remember these weeks. We came to learn something we could never have learnt any other way."

"Watch TOXIC. Watch it in a theatre, the way its makers intended. It is a work of art made by hundreds of people over years of labour. We truly wish TOXIC unprecedented success, and that KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations go on to make many more films like it. To everyone who asked us how far we would go for you, now you know. And we are all smiles because of all the love you have showered on us. See you at the movies. There are more movies this week and in the days ahead," concluded the post.

In an earlier Instagram post, the cinema owners said they were in discussions with KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations to bring Toxic to their screens.

In a subsequent post, they clarified that the profit-sharing arrangement proposed by the theatre was not acceptable to the film's makers, while the rental model suggested by the producers was not acceptable to the cinema.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.



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