Foreign Traveller Raves About Vande Bharat Train, Calls It India's "Nicest Passenger Train"

An international filmmaker travelling through India has shared his experience aboard the Vande Bharat Express, calling it India's "nicest passenger train". Mike Noone documented his journey from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in a recent Instagram video. He said he wanted to show a different side of travelling in India. "Today I took the Vande Bharat, India's nicest passenger train," he said. "I always see creators showing you the crappiest modes of transportation in India, and I wanted to do something different."

What He Found On Vande Bharat Surprised Him

The experience began with reading material that showcased some of the best foods associated with different stops. The booklet mentioned biryani from Hyderabad, kebabs from Bengaluru, and fish from Kolkata. Mike jokingly reacted to the mention of fish, saying sarcastically, "I guess Bengalis like fish? I haven't heard that before."

The train's seating was another feature that caught his attention. He pointed out that the seats could swivel outwards, allowing passengers to face the windows and enjoy the views outside. Of course, he also joked that one could simply sit back and read "some feminist literature."

Also Read: Delhi To Patna In Just 4.5 Hours, Agra In 58 Mins, Varanasi In 3.5 Hours: New Bullet Train Proposed

Food became a recurring part of his journey. When snacks were served, Mike joked that they could tell from his face that the food was delicious. Later, passengers were served instant soup. Mike continued the joke, pointing to Ranveer Singh's excited face on the soup packet and saying viewers could tell from his expression that it was delicious.

But beyond the food and the comfortable seats, it was the journey through South India that clearly left an impression on him. "I really can't overstate how breathtaking the countryside is in South India," Mike said.

Dinner followed, and he once again praised the meal. Just when he thought the journey could not get any better, ice cream arrived too. After around eight hours on the train, Mike finally reached Hyderabad. The station was crowded, with intense foot traffic, but he said the journey had been worth it. "I never felt so satisfied arriving somewhere before," he said, before signing off with, "Thanks for the lift, Vande Bharat."

The Internet Reacts

The video drew several reactions from viewers, with many agreeing that the journey looked comfortable and enjoyable. "So cool and comfy!" wrote one user. Another viewer suggested a different Vande Bharat journey, writing, "Try Ernakulam to Bangalore Vande Bharat, that's true breathtaking."

Mike's joke about Bengalis and fish also got a response. One user explained, "Yes, Bengalis are stereotyped to eat fish and rice. Most Bengalis do so."

Another commenter looked ahead to India's upcoming rail developments and wrote, "Come some next year after you will get bullet trains too lol from Mumbai to Gujarat."

For Mike, though, the Bengaluru to Hyderabad journey was already enough to make a strong impression.