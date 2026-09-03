Delhi To Patna In Just 4.5 Hours, Agra In 58 Mins, Varanasi In 3.5 Hours: New Bullet Train Proposed

A newly proposed bullet train corridor connecting major cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may reduce travel time between Delhi and Patna to just 4.5 hours.



Under the project, the journey time between Delhi and Lucknow could also be shortened to just two hours, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.



Vaishnaw made the comments on August 31 at the inauguration of the newly electrified broad-gauge rail line on the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich section in Uttar Pradesh.



New Bullet Train Corridor Proposed



Vaishnaw said that the corridor would connect major cities such as Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Kanpur to the national capital.



Under the project, the 200 km distance between Delhi and Agra would be covered in just 58 minutes. Travel between Delhi and Kanpur Kanpur, a distance 455 km, would take 1 hour 50 minutes. The journey between Delhi and Varanasi would be completed in 3 hours and 33 minutes.



Travellers will be able to reach Patna, about 1,154 km away from the national capital, in 4.5 hours.



Also Read: Viral Video: Passenger Allegedly Smoking On Train Triggers Fire Alarm, Automatic Brakes



What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said On Proposed Corridor



"If the project materialises, it will be the next phase bullet train corridor in the country after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor and the first to connect the National Capital with many cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Vaishnaw said.



The proposed corridor can provide relief to travellers and cut down travel times significantly. It is also expected to boost tourism, business and economic activity across the region.



As of now, no construction timeline, formal approval or allocation of funds has been announced yet for the project, as per Travel and Leisure Asia. Once completed, it would be the first bullet train corridor to connect Delhi with cities across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Also Read: Odisha To Get 160 Km Coastal Highway, Travel Time Set To Drop By 2.5 Hours



Currently, semi-high-speed services such as Vande Bharat can achieve a maximum speed of around 180 kmph, achieved by semi-high-speed services such as Vande Bharat. The first high-speed rail service in the country is Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, which is expected to start services in August 2027.



The project has a design speed of 350 kmph. Passengers will be able to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes.



The first section of the project will be opened between Surat and Vapi.