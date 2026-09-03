Not Just A Degree: Delhi Students To Get Global AI, Cyber Security Skills

New Delhi: Students at Delhi's state universities could get more opportunities to build skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security and other emerging technologies as the Lieutenant Governor has asked institutions to forge stronger tie-ups with universities and institutions abroad. The direction was issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar TS Sandhu at a review meeting with vice chancellors, directors and registrars of Delhi's state universities on Thursday.

The focus was clear: students should leave university with skills that can help them find work, and not just a degree. The LG said "every student who graduates should be genuinely employable and not merely hold a degree." Universities have been asked to strengthen international collaborations, particularly in AI, cyber security and other emerging technology areas. The specific institutions they may partner with, and the courses or training programmes that could follow, have not yet been announced.

What Could Change For Students?

The proposed global tie-ups are aimed at giving students greater exposure to skills in areas where technology and the job market are changing rapidly.

The meeting also put placements under the spotlight. The LG told universities to ensure strong placement outcomes for every graduating batch, noting that prospective students often consider an institution's latest placement record before choosing where to study.

The universities' NAAC and NIRF performance was also reviewed, with corrective measures sought where a decline had been recorded.

Delhi-Focused Research And Student Startups

Students could also see a greater emphasis on research linked to problems in Delhi.

The LG asked universities to focus their research on challenges specific to the Capital, with the aim of producing practical solutions rather than limiting research to theoretical work.

He also reviewed efforts to promote student startups and asked universities to encourage entrepreneurship on campus.

NCC, NSS Cadets May Help Manage Traffic

Another proposal could bring university students into a more active role in civic duties. NCC and NSS cadets may be involved in coordinating with the Delhi Traffic Police to manage peak-hour traffic near university campuses.

They may also assist the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during emergencies and disasters. Cadets who take part in such activities should be suitably recognised for their contribution, the LG said.

Students' Grievances, Mentorship Also On Agenda

The LG asked vice chancellors to remain accessible to students and strengthen mentorship and grievance-redressal systems on campus. The universities were also asked to speed up recruitment of teaching, non-teaching, technical and administrative staff and improve infrastructure and facilities for students and faculty.

The meeting was a follow-up to the previous review held on May 12. University officials briefed the LG on the progress made on the directions issued at that meeting.