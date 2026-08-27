Delhi University One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 2, 3 Schedule Released, Check Dates

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round-II/III admission schedule for its One-Year Postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The admission notice is available on the admission portal. As per the schedule, the second round of seat allocations was announced on August 26, while candidates can accept their allotted seats until 11:59 PM on August 27.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round must accept their allotted seats within the stipulated deadline. The department-level verification and approval process will continue after the seat acceptance window closes.

Click here: DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Round 2,3 Schedule Notice

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Second Round of Allocations: August 26, 2026

August 26, 2026 Seat Acceptance: August 26 to 27, 2026, till 11:59 PM

August 26 to 27, 2026, till 11:59 PM Application Verification and Approval: August 26 to 28, 2026, till 11:59 PM

August 26 to 28, 2026, till 11:59 PM Last Date to Pay Admission Fee: August 29, 2026, till 11:59 PM

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Programmes

The Round-III schedule covers the following programmes:

Master of Biomedical Sciences

Master of Science (Botany)

Master of Science (Chemistry)

Master of Science (Electronics)

Master of Science (Environmental Sciences)

Master of Science (Human Development & Childhood Studies)

Master of Science (Mathematics)

Master of Science (Microbiology)

Master of Science (Physics)

Master of Science (Statistics)

Master of Science (Zoology)

The Round-II schedule covers the following programmes:

Master of Arts (Applied Psychology)

Master of Arts (Economics)

Master of Arts (English)

Master of Arts (Geography)

Master of Arts (Hindi)

Master of Arts (History)

Master of Arts (Philosophy)

Master of Arts (Political Science)

Master of Arts (Psychology)

Master of Arts (Sanskrit)

Master of Arts (Social Work)

Master of Arts (Sociology)

Master of Arts (Urdu)

Master of Commerce

Master of Science (Computer Science)

How to Download DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Schedule?

Follow the given below steps to check the Round-II/III schedule:

Visit the official DU admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the 'One Year PG Round II/III Schedule' link under 'One Year PG Admissions 2026-27'.

Check the schedule displayed on the screen.

Download the notice for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official DU admission portal for further updates and information.