Delhi University PG Admission 2026: 10,577 Opt For Spot Round 1, 1,358 Seats Allotted

DU PG Admission 2026: Delhi University has announced the latest update for post graduate admission under Spot Round 1 for the academic session 2026-27. The university informed that 10,577 candidates submitted their consent to participate in Spot Round 1. 1,358 seats have been allotted to eligible applicants. Candidates who have received a seat must complete the admission process. Spot Round 1 was conducted for candidates who had registered through the CSAS PG 2026 but could not secure admission in the earlier rounds.

DU PG Admission 2026: Important Dates for Spot Round 1

Delhi University has also released the complete schedule for Spot Round 1 admissions.

Display of vacant seats: July 25, 2026

Spot Round 1 application window: July 25 to July 26, 2026

Seat allocation result: July 29, 2026

Seat acceptance deadline: July 31, 2026 (5 PM)

College verification and approval: July 31 to August 1, 2026

Last date to pay admission fee: August 2, 2026

Who Can Participate in DU PG Spot Round 1?

As per the university, candidates who had already registered under CSAS PG 2026 but were not admitted to any postgraduate programme were eligible to take part in Spot Round 1.

Eligible applicants were required to log in to their CSAS dashboard, choose the Spot Round option for their preferred programme, and apply against the available vacant seats. The concerned departments and colleges will verify and approve the applications online after the acceptance process.

Delhi University has reminded candidates that failure to complete admission process within the timeline can lead to cancellation of the admission offer. So, students should keep a close watch on the admission portal and complete all formalities without delay.