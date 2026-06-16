Delhi University PG Admission 2026 First Merit List Out, Know How To Check Seat Allotment

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially released the first merit list for DU PG Admission 2026, for postgraduate aspirants across the country. Candidates who applied through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) can now check their seat allotment status on the official admission portal using their application credentials. The university has offered 11,548 seats across various postgraduate programmes for the first round of admissions. Students who receive an allotment must complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline to secure their seats.

How to Check DU PG Admission 2026 Seat Allotment?

Step 1: Visit the official DU PG admission website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "PG Admission" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the "Admission List" option.

Step 4: The DU PG merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Use the search option to find your allotment status.

Step 6: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

The first round of seat allocation covers 74 postgraduate programmes under categories such as UR, SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD, KM, SGC, and orphan categories. Students are advised to carefully review their allotment details and proceed with the next admission steps without delay.

Candidates should also note that admission is subject to fulfilling the eligibility requirements and meeting the programme-specific cut-off marks announced by the university.

DU PG Admission 2026 Round 1 and Round 2 Schedule

As per the official admission calendar, students allotted seats in the first round must accept their allotted seats by June 17, 2026. The document verification and approval process will continue until June 18, while the final date for fee payment is June 19, 2026.

The university has also announced the schedule for the second round of admissions. The DU PG Admission 2026 Round 2 merit list will be released on June 22. Candidates will be able to accept their allotted seats until June 24, complete document verification by June 25, and pay the admission fee by June 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, allocations for performance-based programmes such as MA Music, MPEd, BPEd, MFA, and admissions under CW and sports categories will be completed during the third round of the admission process. Candidates who have qualified in CUET PG and meet the eligibility criteria can also participate in the admission process.