Delhi University PG Admission 2026: Round 3 Minimum Allocation Scores Out, Direct PDF Link Here

The Delhi University PG Admission 2026 process has moved ahead with the release of the Round 3 minimum allocation scores for postgraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who participated in the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Admissions (CSAS PG) 2026 can now check the minimum allocation scores through the official admission portal. The university has published the programme-wise and category-wise minimum allocation scores to help candidates understand the marks at which seats were allotted in the third round.

Delhi University PG Admission 2026: What Are Minimum Allocation Scores?

The University of Delhi has clarified that the Round 3 minimum allocation scores are valid only for the specific postgraduate programme and the allotted college, department, or centre. These scores should not be treated as the final cut-off, as they may change in the coming rounds.

According to the university, the allocation scores may be revised due to seat withdrawals, cancellations, upgrades, correction of records, grievance resolution, or any other admission-related changes. Therefore, candidates should regularly visit the admission portal to stay informed about the latest announcements.

The university also stated that seat allocation is carried out after considering several important factors, including eligibility, merit, reservation category, seat availability, and the prescribed tie-breaking rules. Final admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification and fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.

How to Download DU PG Round 3 Minimum Allocation Scores PDF?

Visit the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Open the 'Two Year PG Admissions 2026-27' section on the homepage.

Click on the 'PG Round 3 Minimum Eligibility Scores' link.

The PDF containing the minimum allocation scores will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Details Available in the DU PG Admission 2026 PDF

The Delhi University PG Admission 2026 Round 3 PDF contains the following admission-related information:

Name of the postgraduate programme

College, department, or centre

Admission category

Round 3 minimum allocation score

Allocation round details

Important admission instructions and disclaimers

Candidates should carefully check the minimum allocation score for their respective programme and category. In case of any discrepancy in the allocation details, they should immediately contact the DU Admission Branch for necessary corrections.