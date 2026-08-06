DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS PG Spot Round 1 Deadline Extended Till August 8

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced two important updates for postgraduate admissions under CSAS (PG) 2026-27. The university has extended the CSAS (PG) Spot Round 1 schedule, giving departments more time to process pending applications in the interest of shortlisted candidates.

As per the revised schedule, departments can verify and approve online applications till 11:59 PM on August 7, 2026, while candidates can pay the admission fee till 11:59 PM on August 8, 2026. Separately, DU has also released the Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List for the Children/Widows (CW) category, which is available online in PDF format.

Click here: DU PG Admission 2026 Revised CSAS Spot Round 1 Schedule

DU PG Admission 2026: Revised CSAS Spot Round 1 Schedule

According to the public notice issued by the University, the Spot Round 1 timeline has been revised as a few departments required additional time to complete the application processing. Candidates allotted seats under Spot Round 1 should complete all admission-related formalities within the updated deadlines.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Verification and approval of online applications by departments: Till 11:59 PM, August 7, 2026

Last date for online fee payment by candidates: Till 11:59 PM, August 8, 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly check the CSAS (PG) admission portal for any further updates and complete the admission process before the revised deadline.

DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 CW Mid-Entry Allocation List Released

The University has also published the Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List for the Children/Widows (CW) category for admission to two-year postgraduate programmes. Candidates belonging to the CW category can now check their allocation status by downloading the PDF available on the official admission portal.

Those whose names appear in the allocation list should follow the instructions mentioned by the University and complete the admission process, including document verification and fee payment, within the prescribed schedule. The allocation list has been released to facilitate admissions under the CW quota for eligible candidates.

Candidates should check their allocation status and complete all admission formalities within the revised deadlines announced by the University.