Delhi University NCWEB UG Ward Quota Admission 2026 Begins; Apply By August 7

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2026: The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has started the online application process for undergraduate admissions under the ward quota for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates can apply through the official NCWEB admission portal until August 7, 2026.

The ward quota is open only to female candidates who are residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Applicants will have to submit a valid address proof during the admission process to confirm their eligibility.

Documents Required

Candidates applying under the ward quota must submit a copy of their Delhi University online registration form along with the following documents:

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Valid address proof such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence or Ration Card

Employee certificate issued by the University of Delhi in the name of the candidate's parent

The university has made it clear that the employee certificate is mandatory for admission under the ward quota.

How to Apply

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official DU NCWEB admission portal.

admission portal. Click on the Ward Quota Admission notice available on the homepage.

Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Download and print the submitted Delhi University registration form.

Submit the application form along with all the required documents at the designated NCWEB office.

Keep a copy of the submitted form and documents for future reference.

Before submitting the application, candidates should make sure that the details entered in the form match the information mentioned in their supporting documents. They are also advised to regularly visit the official NCWEB website for updates on document verification, merit lists and further admission-related announcements.