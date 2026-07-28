Advertisement

Delhi University Opens Registration For ITEP 2026, Apply By August 2

Delhi University has opened online applications for the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme for the 2026-27 session.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi University Opens Registration For ITEP 2026, Apply By August 2
Delhi University will announce the schedule for seat allocation and admission rounds separately.
  • Candidates who appeared for NCET 2026 can apply online through the official ITEP admission portal
  • The application fee is Rs 250 for UR/OBC/EWS and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
  • Admission is based solely on NCET 2026 scores with merit lists and seat allotment to be announced later
What is the official website to track my seat allocation?

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the application process for admission to its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 can now apply online through the official ITEP admission portal.

The ITEP is a four-year dual-major undergraduate programme that combines teacher education with a specialised subject. Students can choose from disciplines such as languages, history, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, music, art and physical education.

How to Apply

Candidates need to visit the official ITEP portal and complete the one-time registration using their NCET application number, roll number, full name and date of birth. After registration, they can log in, upload the required documents and submit the application form.

Documents Required

Applicants will be required to upload the following documents:

  • Scanned photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • Graduation degree (if applicable)
  • Work experience certificate (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (where applicable)

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a one-time, non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee.

  • UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS: Rs 250
  • SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Eligibility

Admission to the programme will be based only on NCET 2026 scores. Candidates who are appearing for the qualifying examination or are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply. The university will prepare the merit list based on NCET scores and the programme preferences submitted by candidates.

Delhi University will announce the schedule for seat allocation and admission rounds separately. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ITEP website for updates regarding counselling, seat allotment and admission.

The university has advised applicants to complete the registration process well before the deadline and ensure that all required documents are uploaded correctly to avoid any issues during the admission process.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
University Of Delhi, Integrated Teacher Education Programme, ITEP Admission
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com