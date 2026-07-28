Delhi University Opens Registration For ITEP 2026, Apply By August 2

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the application process for admission to its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 can now apply online through the official ITEP admission portal.

The ITEP is a four-year dual-major undergraduate programme that combines teacher education with a specialised subject. Students can choose from disciplines such as languages, history, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, music, art and physical education.

How to Apply

Candidates need to visit the official ITEP portal and complete the one-time registration using their NCET application number, roll number, full name and date of birth. After registration, they can log in, upload the required documents and submit the application form.

Documents Required

Applicants will be required to upload the following documents:

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Graduation degree (if applicable)

Work experience certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (where applicable)

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a one-time, non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee.

UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS: Rs 250

Rs 250 SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Eligibility

Admission to the programme will be based only on NCET 2026 scores. Candidates who are appearing for the qualifying examination or are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply. The university will prepare the merit list based on NCET scores and the programme preferences submitted by candidates.

Delhi University will announce the schedule for seat allocation and admission rounds separately. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ITEP website for updates regarding counselling, seat allotment and admission.

The university has advised applicants to complete the registration process well before the deadline and ensure that all required documents are uploaded correctly to avoid any issues during the admission process.