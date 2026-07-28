Delhi University Opens Registration For ITEP 2026, Apply By August 2

- Candidates who appeared for NCET 2026 can apply online through the official ITEP admission portal
- The application fee is Rs 250 for UR/OBC/EWS and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
- Admission is based solely on NCET 2026 scores with merit lists and seat allotment to be announced later
The University of Delhi (DU) has started the application process for admission to its four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 can now apply online through the official ITEP admission portal.
The ITEP is a four-year dual-major undergraduate programme that combines teacher education with a specialised subject. Students can choose from disciplines such as languages, history, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, music, art and physical education.
University of Delhi invites applications for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for Academic Session 2026-27.— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 27, 2026
Registration begins Monday, 27 July 2026 and closes on Sunday, 02 August 2026, 11:59 PM.
Apply now at https://t.co/0nTSxxOVKM and visit…
How to Apply
Candidates need to visit the official ITEP portal and complete the one-time registration using their NCET application number, roll number, full name and date of birth. After registration, they can log in, upload the required documents and submit the application form.
Documents Required
Applicants will be required to upload the following documents:
- Scanned photograph
- Scanned signature
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
- Graduation degree (if applicable)
- Work experience certificate (if applicable)
- Category certificate (where applicable)
Application Fee
Candidates must pay a one-time, non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee.
- UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS: Rs 250
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100
Eligibility
Admission to the programme will be based only on NCET 2026 scores. Candidates who are appearing for the qualifying examination or are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply. The university will prepare the merit list based on NCET scores and the programme preferences submitted by candidates.
Delhi University will announce the schedule for seat allocation and admission rounds separately. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ITEP website for updates regarding counselling, seat allotment and admission.
The university has advised applicants to complete the registration process well before the deadline and ensure that all required documents are uploaded correctly to avoid any issues during the admission process.