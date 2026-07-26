Delhi University's Direct Doctoral Admission Move Sparks Academic Council Debate

The University of Delhi's Academic Council (AC) has approved a significant change to its PhD admission rules, allowing students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme to apply directly for doctoral studies. The decision was taken during the council's meeting on Friday along with several other academic and administrative proposals.

The amendment follows recommendations made by the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council (RIEC) and is aimed at aligning the university's academic framework with recent higher education reforms. Under the revised regulations, graduates of four-year undergraduate programmes will no longer be required to complete a master's degree before becoming eligible for PhD admission.

The decision, however, was not unanimous. Academic Council members Maya John and Latika Gupta submitted a dissent note, expressing concern over the absence of clear guidelines on how reservation policies would apply to students entering PhD programmes directly after their undergraduate studies. They argued that these candidates represent a separate category and should not be grouped with master's and MPhil graduates without explicitly defining reservation provisions, reported ANI.

The two members also questioned the university's policy of limiting non-JRF fellowships funded by the institution to 16+1 scholars in each department. They said the rule leaves many full-time research scholars without financial support and urged the university to extend assistance to all eligible non-JRF PhD students.

In another key decision, the Academic Council approved renaming the School of Open Learning (SOL) as the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) to bring it in line with the University Grants Commission's 2022 regulations. The institution's administrative head will now hold the designation of Director instead of Principal.

The council also approved the institution of the 'Late Shri Arun Jaitley' Scholarship for undergraduate sportspersons. Funded through a Rs 10 lakh corpus, the scheme will provide three scholarships worth a total of Rs 50,000 every year for the next 20 years, with at least one scholarship earmarked for a female student.

The meeting also cleared the introduction of certificate and diploma courses in Sanskrit Buddhism, a Master of Occupational Therapy programme from the 2026-27 academic session, and five new Skill Enhancement Courses under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework. Members additionally congratulated Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on his reappointment for a second term and noted the university's improved performance in the QS World University Rankings 2027.