Delhi University Admissions 2026: 1,370 ECA Quota Seats Released, Know How To Apply

The University of Delhi has announced 1,370 undergraduate seats under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota for the academic session 2026-27. The announcement comes while registrations for UG admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) are already underway.

According to the ECA seat matrix released by the university, admissions will be offered across 14 categories, including theatre, dance, music, debate, creative writing, photography, yoga and other activities.

Among the categories, Indian classical dance has the highest number of seats with 125, followed by theatre with 123 seats and Indian vocal music with 109 seats. The university has also allocated seats for Indian folk dance, debates, painting, NCC, NSS, photography and other creative fields.

Students interested in areas like filmmaking, choreography, instrumental music and writing can also apply under the ECA quota. Some specialised categories have limited seats, including western flute, sarod, Indian violin, sculpture and animation.

Several Delhi University colleges are participating in the ECA admission process. Colleges including Kirori Mal College, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College, Gargi College and Ramjas College are offering seats across different ECA categories.

For admission through ECA and sports supernumerary seats, candidates must appear for CUET (UG)-2026. The university has stated that 25 per cent weightage will be given to CUET scores, while 75 per cent weightage will be based on certificates, trials and performances.

How to apply for DU UG admission through ECA quota

Candidates who wish to apply under the ECA quota need to:

Register through the CSAS-UG 2026 admission portal

admission portal Fill the application form and select the ECA quota option

Choose the relevant ECA category

Upload required certificates and documents

Submit the application before the deadline

Appear for ECA trials or performances, if shortlisted

The ECA quota provides students an opportunity to secure admission based on their talent and achievements beyond academics. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official DU admission portal for further updates regarding dates and trial schedules.