Delhi University Launches Paid Internship Programme; Students Can Earn Up To Rs 25,000

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced a fresh round of internship and placement opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The openings have been listed on the university's official website, giving eligible students a chance to gain industry experience while earning a monthly stipend of up to Rs 25,000.

The opportunities are being offered by Be Quotient, Planet 9X Technologies, and Internzvalley. Students from different academic backgrounds, including psychology, commerce, business administration, sales and marketing, can apply based on the eligibility criteria mentioned for each role.

Be Quotient is offering internships for students pursuing or holding a BA or MA in Psychology or a related subject. The internship will be based in Mumbai and will run for three to six months. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The last date to apply is July 25.

Planet 9X Technologies has invited applications from Delhi University students enrolled in BBA and BCom programmes. The internship will be based in New Delhi and offers a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, along with performance-based incentives. Interested students can apply until July 29.

Meanwhile, Internzvalley has opened applications for both internship and placement roles. The company is hiring for the positions of Business Development Intern (Sales and Marketing) and Business Development Associate (BDA). The selected candidates will work full-time from the company's Bengaluru office. Students from the 2023-2027 batches enrolled in regular programmes at Delhi University are eligible to apply.

Interns selected by Internzvalley will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, along with incentives of up to Rs 10,000. Candidates who successfully complete the probation period for the Business Development Associate role may receive an annual package of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Students can submit their applications through the official Delhi University website. Before applying, candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria, application deadlines and other instructions mentioned for each opportunity.