Delhi University UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 2 Dates Revised, Check Complete Schedule

DU UG Admission 2026: The Delhi University has released the revised Common Seat Allocation System Round 2 schedule. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round must complete the admission process within the updated deadlines. Students can accept their allotted seats and download the allotment letter. They have to log in to the official admission portal using their application number and password. The university has also released the Round 2 college-wise cut-offs for all participating colleges.

DU UG Admission 2026: Revised CSAS Round 2 Schedule

Delhi University has updated the important dates for Round 2 admissions. Check the revised date below:

Last date to accept allotted seat: July 27, 2026

Colleges to verify and approve applications: July 28, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: July 29, 2026

Academic session begins: July 28, 2026

DU UG Admission 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Details

Delhi University has also shared the Round 2 admission statistics. 24,814 candidates received fresh seat allotments in this round. A total of 30,682 candidates were upgraded to a higher-preference course or college. 15,265 candidates who had frozen their seats after Round 1 retained their earlier allotments.

Candidates who selected the upgrade option after the first round were considered for higher-preference programmes or colleges. Those who had chosen to freeze their seats continued with their existing allotments.

Delhi University is offering admission to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA Programme subject combinations across 67 affiliated colleges.

Admissions are being conducted through CUET UG 2026 scores under the CSAS portal. Candidates who have received a seat in Round 2 should accept the seat, complete document verification, and pay the admission fee within the revised schedule.