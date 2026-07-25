Delhi University UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 2 Allotment Today, Know What To Do Next

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the UG CSAS Round 2 seat allotment list today, July 25, 2026, at 12 noon on the official admission portal. Candidates who participated in the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) can check their allotted college and programme by logging into their accounts. After the allotment is announced, students must accept their seats within the prescribed timeline, following which colleges will verify applications and documents. Candidates are also required to complete the online fee payment before the deadline to confirm their admission for the 2026-27 academic session.

DU UG CSAS Round 2 Schedule 2026: Important Dates

Round 2 seat allotment: July 25, 2026 (12 PM)

Seat acceptance by candidates: July 25 to July 26, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

College verification and approval: July 25 to July 27, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Last date to pay admission fee: July 28, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Commencement of classes: July 28, 2026

DU UG Admission 2026: What To Do After Round 2 Allotment

Candidates whose names appear in the Round 2 allocation list should complete the admission process by following these steps:

Log in to the official DU CSAS admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Check the allotted college and programme.

Accept the allotted seat within the given deadline.

Wait for the respective college to verify and approve the application and documents.

Pay the admission fee online before July 28, 2026, to confirm the allotted seat.

Keep a copy of the admission confirmation and payment receipt for future reference.

Candidates should regularly check the DU CSAS portal and complete every admission step within the prescribed deadlines to secure their allotted seat.