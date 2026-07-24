Alcohol, Cannabis, Xanax: Saudi Prince Died At London Hotel After Taking Cocktail Of Drugs

A Saudi prince, who was found dead in a London hotel last year, reportedly had traces of liquor, recreational drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), cannabis, and Xanax in his system. A toxicology report presented in court showed Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud was almost three times the drink-drive limit at the time of his death, according to a report by The Telegraph UK.

An inquest at Inner West London coroner's court heard that Prince Abdullah, a member of Saudi Arabia's ruling dynasty, had suffered a cardiac arrest after consuming alcohol and drugs in high quantity. His body was found in the bathroom of his euro 600-a-night room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, West London, on November 25 last year.

Struggle With Adiction

The inquest was told that the prince had been struggling with the use of alcohol and Xanax. Three months earlier, the 29-year-old was admitted to the Priory Clinic in Roehampton, London, where a stay can cost as much as 35,000 euro a week. At the clinic, he was detoxed from alcohol, benzodiazepines, and the anti-anxiety drug pregabalin, the report showed.

After leaving the Priory, the royal further sought treatment at the private 7,000-euro-a-week Rainford Hall clinic in Merseyside, where he was reportedly also diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection. He was discharged from the facility on October 14.

The prince checked into the London hotel on November 19 for a week-long stay. He was last seen on CCTV on the evening before his death, going for a smoke outside.

Cause Of Death

Later, a cleaner found the young royal lying on the bathroom floor of his locked fifth-floor room, fully clothed. Paramedics were rushed but were unable to resuscitate him.

The inquest heard that the young man's toxicology analysis found his blood ethanol concentration was at 222 mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The drink-drive limit is 80mg. He also had potentially fatal levels of the so-called "party drug" GHB in his system, along with traces of cannabis, the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, also known as Xanax, among other anti-anxiety medicines.

A postmortem examination found that the royal had suffered cardiac arrest as a result of the combination of drugs and alcohol.

Prince was not considered to be a suicide risk, and police probe found no evidence of third-party involvement, with CCTV clearly showing him alone the night before his death, the report said.