Actor Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter May Have Died Of Suspected Drug Overdose

Victoria Lee Jones, the daughter of "The Fugitive" actor Tommy Lee Jones, may have died of a suspected drug overdose, a 911 call has revealed.

Victoria was found unresponsive inside a luxury hotel in San Francisco on New Year's Day, TMZ reported, citing 911 dispatch audio. The 34-year-old was discovered unconscious on the floor of a room at the Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of Thursday.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 3 am, and paramedics rushed to the scene following a high-priority call. And by the time they arrived, she was dead, the fire department said.

According to the dispatch audio, the incident was reported as "Code 3 for the overdose, colour change. In overdose cases, "colour change" refers to cyanosis, where a person's skin, lips, or fingernails turn bluish.

Authorities said there were no immediate signs of foul play in Victoria's death. A police source told the NY Post that the cause of death remains unknown and under investigation.

Victoria was arrested, at least twice, in Napa County, California, last year in a matter of months, according to the court documents. In April 2025, she was taken into custody and charged with three misdemeanors, including obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of drugs, and possession of a narcotic substance without a valid prescription.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She was arrested again in Santa Cruz County in May 2025, followed by another arrest in Napa County in June, where she was charged with domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse. She pleaded not guilty in both cases in Napa County.

Victoria worked in various films, including his father's 2002 film Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. She also appeared in one episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.