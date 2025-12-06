Forced To Watch Each Other Die: New Details On Russian Millionaire's Murder

Chilling new details have emerged about the murder of Russian crypto millionaire Roman Novak and his wife, Ana, revealing how they were tortured before being murdered in the UAE last month.

The couple was dismembered and poured into concrete at a remote desert location in Dubai after a ransom plot went wrong. They were reportedly forced to watch each other being tortured before they were stabbed to death, according to a Russian newspaper quoted by The Week.



The new investigation report revealed that the couple had gone to meet three unidentified Russian investors in early October near a lake in Hatta, a mountain resort area in Dubai. They were lured into a rented villa by the suspects under the pretext of an investment meeting, the report added.

The suspects then asked them to provide access to their crypto assets. When the couple failed to do so, the suspects stabbed them to death. After that, the attackers cut their bodies into pieces and put the parts into polythene bags.

They then used industrial-strength chemical solvents to speed up the decomposition process, in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence and make it harder for police to identify the bodies.

"The couple was tortured, forced to hand over the keys to their cryptocurrency wallets. Interestingly, the extortion trio ended up without any money—law enforcement officers found no treasure on them. Besides, they understand nothing about cryptocurrency. It's likely that all of Novak's wealth, if any, was transferred to the account of the mastermind behind the crime," the report quoted the Russian daily.

The police got to know about the two when Roman's family filed a missing persons complaint. The couple's private driver told Russia's Investigative Committee that he last dropped them off on October 2 in Hatta. After that, Roman Novak and Ana reportedly got into another car with these "investors," and nobody saw them again.

It is believed that seven people were involved in the crime, with three identified as the main suspects and the remaining four acting as intermediaries who helped plan the operation. Out of these seven, six suspects have already been arrested in Russia, the report added.

Two of the three murder suspects come from St. Petersburg, while the third is from Kazakhstan.

Roman Novak had been convicted of large-scale fraud in Russia in 2020. He was sentenced to six years in prison, but was released early, the report added. Roman then shifted with Ana to the UAE and launched a new crypto application called Fintopio, which reportedly raised $500 million from investors in Russia, China, and the Middle East, according to The Week report.

But after collecting all this investment, the company suddenly shut down, causing losses to numerous investors.