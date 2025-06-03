Op Sindoor: Pak Dossier Shows India Struck More Targets Than Revealed

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Pakistani dossier reveals India targeted more sites during Operation Sindoor than acknowledged, striking locations like Peshawar and Gujranwala. This revelation highlights India's deeper military reach in Pakistan, prompting a ceasefire request.

India struck more Pakistan targets during Operation Sindoor than our forces acknowledged, an official dossier in Pakistan has revealed. The dossier on Pakistan's Operation Bunyan un Marsoos says India struck at least eight more targets than its forces referred to. The maps in the dossier show strikes on Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad in Sindh, Gujrat in Punjab, Gujranwala, Bhawalnagar, Attock and Chor. These locations were not named by the Indian Air Force or the Director General of Military Operations in the press briefings after the airstrikes last month.

The new revelation reveals that India struck far deeper than it acknowledged and shows Operation Sindoor in a new light, making it abundantly clear why Pakistan reached out to India and requested a ceasefire. It also flies in the face of Islamabad's tall claims of inflicting heavy damage on Indian side.

The Indian military establishment has held detailed briefings, meticulously explaining the scale and depth of its counterstrike after the Pahalgam terror attack left 26 innocents dead. Against this backdrop, omitting these targets is likely a calculated strategy to let Pakistan reveal the full scale of damage and snuff out any possibility of Islamabad claiming otherwise.

Map in Pakistan dossier

Earlier, satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies had revealed the damage caused by precision strikes during Operation Sindoor. In its offensive against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India struck nine locations, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Toiba training centre in Muridke. Other locations targeted in the May 7 strikes included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

Map in Pakistan dossier

Despite India emphasising after the May 7 strikes that it had targeted only terror bases, Pakistan launched a volley of drones and missiles at civilian areas and military establishments across India's western side. India responded by striking Pakistan's military establishment. Eleven air bases were targeted -- these include Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skaru, Bholari and Jacobabad. The heavy damage left Pakistan with no choice but to seek a ceasefire, ending the three-day escalation.

India has stressed that Operation Sindoor has drawn a big red line. Any terrorist act in India would now be seen as an act of war and invite tough action. Indian capabilities have been well-displayed during the recent conflict. And as the Pakistan dossier suggests, India struck deep and hard, more than what it acknowledged.