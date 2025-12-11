2 Hyderabad Men Die After Injecting Stolen Surgical Anaesthesia Drug

Two men died in Hyderabad after allegedly self-administering an overdose of a surgical anaesthesia drug.

The two men, both auto rickshaw drivers, were found dead in a parked auto rickshaw under a flyover in the Chandrayangutta area one week ago. Syringes and an ampoule of the drug, identified as Atranium 25 mg, a muscle relaxant used during surgeries, were recovered from the scene.

According to the police investigation, on the night of December 2, the two men - Jahangir Khan (25) and Syed Irfan (29) - who were reportedly accustomed to substance use, sought to procure an injection, specifically asking a friend for a drug known as 'Termin', an apparent street name for a habit-forming drug.

When the requested drug was unavailable, a friend arranged for the Atranium ampoules instead, sourcing them from an illegal supplier.

Khan and Irfan, along with another friend gathered near the flyover and injected themselves with the powerful anaesthetic.

Due to the potency and unknown dosage of the prescription muscle relaxant, Irfan and Khan collapsed almost immediately and died at the spot from a suspected overdose. Their friend survived after taking a small dose and soon regained consciousness.

Investigation revealed that the anaesthesia drug was stolen from a private hospital, highlighting a critical lapse in the handling of controlled substances. The police have arrested three individuals and booked a neurosurgeon and his assistant for negligence.

A neurosurgeon, who is also the chairman and managing director of a private hospital, had requisitioned multiple vials of Atranium for a surgery on November 26. Police confirmed that after the procedure, the doctor and his surgical assistant failed to secure the remaining controlled drug vials and left them unattended in the operating theatre, a clear violation of hospital protocol.

A ward boy at the same hospital, identified as Choude Akash, found the unsecured vials and admitted to stealing a pack of four Atranium ampoules.

The ward boy then sold the stolen injections to another person, who, through a chain of suppliers, eventually sold them to the dead auto rickshaw drivers.

The arrested have been charged with offenses, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.