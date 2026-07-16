Delhi University UG Admission 2026: 93,033 Students Get Seats In Round 1

DU UG Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the results of the first round of undergraduate admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, allotting seats to 93,033 candidates across 221 undergraduate programmes offered by 67 colleges.

According to the official data, a total of 2,18,284 candidates successfully registered for undergraduate admissions, while 2,08,043 applicants completed Phase II of the admission process by July 13.

The university considered 1,59,42,385 unique programme-college preferences while preparing the first seat allocation list.

Of the total allocations, 42,019 male and 51,014 female candidates were allotted seats, resulting in an overall allocation rate of approximately 86.1 per cent.

The university also allotted seats to 1,243 Single Girl Child candidates and 242 orphan candidates, including 109 males and 133 females.

Category-wise Seat Allocation Rate

The category-wise seat allocation rate in the first round is as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 99.9%

OBC: 96.0%

SC: 95.2%

EWS: 92.7%

ST: 67.3%

PwBD: 23.0%

DU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Candidates allotted seats in the first round must accept their allocated seat by 11:59 pm on July 18, 2026.

After receiving the payment link from their respective college, they must complete the admission fee payment within the prescribed deadline.

The university has also advised candidates to use the 'Upgrade' option if they wish to be considered for a higher-preference programme or college. Those opting for an upgrade can reorder their higher preferences until 11:59 pm on July 21, 2026, and may revise the order multiple times before the deadline.

Candidates who complete the admission fee payment during the allotted round will have the option to either freeze their allotted seat or opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds.

The university has advised all applicants to regularly check the official admission portal for the latest admission schedules, seat allocation updates, and other announcements.

PG Admissions Update

DU also shared updates on postgraduate admissions. The third allocation round for two-year postgraduate programmes, including performance-based courses such as MFA, MA Music, BPEd, and MPEd, has concluded.

So far, 10,240 candidates have secured admission. Among them, 6,240 candidates have chosen to freeze their seats, while 2,153 applicants have opted for an upgrade. The university will soon announce the schedule for Spot Round I, the next round of admissions for performance-based programmes and admissions under the Children/Widows (CW) and Ward Supernumerary quotas.

For the newly introduced one-year postgraduate programmes, open to DU graduates who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under UGCF 2022 (NEP 2020), 12,639 candidates have registered so far.

Law and BTech Admissions

The university said the second Spot Round for the five-year integrated law programmes will begin on July 17, following the conclusion of the first Spot Round on July 12.

For BTech admissions, the third round of seat allocation will begin on July 19, 2026.

DU further announced that classes for the 2026-27 academic session will commence on July 28, 2026.