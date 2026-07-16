Denied Washroom Access, Then Hit With A 1-Star Rating, Claims Gig Worker

A gig worker in Delhi has been left without income for five days after a customer refused her use of the washroom and then gave her a one-star rating, according to a video shared widely on social media. The professional had reportedly worked at the client's home for nearly three hours when she asked to use the washroom. The customer allegedly turned her down and told her to use the security guard's toilet instead. Later, the same customer left her a one-star review on the app, citing the washroom request.

Under the platform's rating system, a poor review can restrict a worker's access to future bookings. As a result, the woman reportedly lost the ability to take on new jobs for five days, cutting off her income during that period.

The claims, first raised by anothergig worker from same company in a viral video, have not been independently verified. In the clip, the second worker said she had never faced such treatment in six years of service, even in well-off homes. She questioned why the washroom request was mentioned in the review at all, noting it would cost her colleague days of earnings.

Watch the video here:

The post has triggered a wider debate on gig worker rights, with many social media users calling for more dignity and basic facilities for platform workers who spend hours inside customers' homes. Others raised safety concerns from the customer's side, though several suggested that separate guest washrooms, where available, could resolve such conflicts.

While the platform has yet to issue a public statement on the incident, its guidelines reportedly state that customers should allow service personnel to use washroom facilities when required.