Mumbai Man's Rs 350 App Haircut Vs Rs 60 Local Salon Visit Sparks Debate On Cost Of Convenience

A viral post by Mumbai resident Anirudh Kejriwal has sparked a wider debate about the true cost of convenience in India's fast-growing app economy. Sharing his experience on X, Kejriwal compared a Rs 350 at-home haircut booked through Urban Company with a Rs 60 haircut he eventually got at a nearby local salon, questioning how much consumers are really paying for convenience.

According to Kejriwal, he had recently moved to a new neighbourhood and needed a haircut. A quick Google Maps search suggested that the nearest barber shop was around 1.5 km away, prompting him to book an at-home service through Urban Company. However, the assigned stylist called to say his two-wheeler had broken down and that he would be delayed by several hours. Unable to wait, Kejriwal cancelled the booking and stepped outside in search of an alternative.

To his surprise, he discovered a small salon tucked between two shops just a short walk from his building. Within 20 minutes, he got a haircut he described as satisfactory, paid Rs 60, and returned home.

See the post here:

Reflecting on the experience, Kejriwal pointed out that the Rs 300 difference represented the price of convenience rather than a difference in service quality. He argued that in many cases, local service providers and app-based professionals possess similar skills and deliver comparable results.

"Rs 300 extra was the price for convenience at home. Nearly 6x the actual price. And this is the thing about India specifically - the “expensive” app and the “cheap” guy on the street aren't different quality tiers. They are often the same skill, same hands, same result. The platform just charges you for the convenience of not having to find and travel," he wrote in the post.

His post quickly triggered a discussion about the business models of platforms such as Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit. Many users agreed that the core value offered by such platforms is convenience. They argued that customers are not necessarily paying more for a better product or service, but for the ability to avoid travelling, searching for vendors, waiting in queues or dealing with logistics.

Others defended the premium pricing, saying app-based services often provide additional benefits such as standardised hygiene practices, structured training, transparent pricing and a more predictable customer experience.

One user said they regularly use Urban Company for haircuts because it saves time and eliminates visits to crowded salons. Another noted that customers are paying not only for the service itself but also for the comfort of having it delivered at home.

A third said, "It really is cost of convenience, but something I don't mind paying. I remember days as a kid where you go to salon on Sunday and wait for an hour for your turn + queue jumps. The salon now comes to you! For once a month, I will take the deal." A fourth added, "These companies got created because of lack of convenience and sometimes arrogance provided by the local store/barber/dairy. There used to be a time when they used to home deliver sometime free or with small fee but with time they stopped &now they are going extinct."