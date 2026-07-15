PoK Neither "Azad" Nor "Disputed" But "Occupied": Local Leader At Rally

Pakistan's long-standing claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) came under fresh scrutiny as one of the leading faces of the ongoing protest movement openly rejected Islamabad's position during a massive rally in Rawalakot.

Speaking before thousands gathered at Eidgah Ground, movement leader Sardar Aman Khan declared that the region was neither "Azad" nor "disputed", but an occupied territory.

'This Is Not A Disputed Territory'

Addressing the crowd, Khan directly questioned Pakistan's decades-old narrative on PoK.

"This is not a disputed territory... this is an occupied territory... it has been occupied," he said, drawing loud applause and chants from the gathering.

Movement Continues For Over 40 Days

The speech comes as protests in Rawalakot have continued for more than 40 days, with residents accusing Pakistani authorities of worsening conditions in the region.

Khan also alleged that Pakistan had blocked the supply of food and medicines for the past three weeks, creating a humanitarian crisis. He appealed to people across the Line of Control as well as to India for support.

Protests Turn Deadly

The unrest has already turned violent. A day earlier, six civilians were killed after Pakistani forces allegedly opened fire during clashes.

Among those killed in the Baloch Sadhunati district were Zahid Mughal, Zafar Mughal, Arsalan Akbar and Wajid Hayat, who was killed at the Matial Mira Bus Terminal in Rawalokot.

Earlier this month, thousands of protesters gathered near the Line of Control, insisting that PoK was not a part of Pakistan.

During one of the demonstrations, Khan told supporters that if the restrictions on food and other necessities continued, people in the region might look toward India for assistance.

At the rally, Khan asked the crowd whether they should march towards the Line of Control. Protesters responded with repeated chants of, "Move towards it."

Khan said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was not part of Pakistan and claimed that Pakistan needed the region more than they depended on Pakistan.

India Slams Pakistan Over PoK Protests

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Tuesday criticised the ongoing protests and said that the clashes have been a result of "systematic exploitation".

"The ongoing protests in PoJK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," said Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry slammed Pakistan for blocking essential supplies, police brutality and enforcing internet blackouts.

"Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local populace, the Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, including against helpless women and children, blocking essential supplies, including food and medicine, enforcing internet blackouts, and deploying lethal force against unarmed civilians that has resulted in tragic fatalities," he said.

India said that the international community should hold Pakistan accountable for its crackdown on civilians.

